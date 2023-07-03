Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Buys $12,000.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) Director Steve Dubin bought 5,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.43 on Monday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Adicet Bio

(Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.