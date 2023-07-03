Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Buys $12,000.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) Director Steve Dubin bought 5,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adicet Bio Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.43 on Monday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
