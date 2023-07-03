Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 293,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 690,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $329,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132,925 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accolade by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 259,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Accolade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.