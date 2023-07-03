3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Insider Richard Laing Acquires 8,035 Shares

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Free Report) insider Richard Laing purchased 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,988.85 ($31,772.22).

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

LON 3IN remained flat at GBX 313 ($3.98) during midday trading on Monday. 1,159,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,157. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 276.74 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 352 ($4.48). The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 716.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.10.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 5.58 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Further Reading

