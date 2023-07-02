Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.60. 1,290,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

