ZClassic Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $434,252.38 and approximately $19.40 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00107226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

