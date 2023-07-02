Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $210,960.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

