XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. XP Power has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

