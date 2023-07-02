Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
