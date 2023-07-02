World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.00 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $656,914.75 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00042726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,890,060 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars.

