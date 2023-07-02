World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

