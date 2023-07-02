Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

U-Haul Price Performance

U-Haul stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U-Haul will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $74,385.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 429.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

