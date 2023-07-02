WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
WildBrain Price Performance
WLDBF stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
