White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

