White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

