White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,536 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

