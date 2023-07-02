White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.