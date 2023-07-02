White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $190.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.