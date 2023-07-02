White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.56 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

