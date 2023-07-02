White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after buying an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

