White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ICF opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

