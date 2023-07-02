Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$2.99. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 3,066 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The company has a market cap of C$101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Western Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of C$79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.0996958 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.