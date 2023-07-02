Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$2.99. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 3,066 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Western Energy Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The company has a market cap of C$101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96.
About Western Energy Services
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
