Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 110.3% in June

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $542,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 25.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. 24,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,390. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

