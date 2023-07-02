Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 18,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,865. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

