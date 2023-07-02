West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives $344.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WST opened at $382.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $387.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 551,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

