West Branch Capital LLC Sells 945 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

