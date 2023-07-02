West Branch Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.57. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

