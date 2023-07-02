West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

