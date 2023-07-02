West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

