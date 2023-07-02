West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.15.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

