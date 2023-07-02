Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.48 and a 1 year high of $226.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.