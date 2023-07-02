Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. International Paper makes up about 1.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

IP stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

