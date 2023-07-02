Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of 3M by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 77,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

