Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.