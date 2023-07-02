Wells Fargo & Company Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.