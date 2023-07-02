Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,176. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

