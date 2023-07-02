Well Done LLC Sells 423 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $369.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,712,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

