Well Done LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 6,958,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

