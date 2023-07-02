Well Done LLC Purchases Shares of 9,197 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.26. The company had a trading volume of 539,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.56. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $517.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

