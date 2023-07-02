Well Done LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 121,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

