Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $45.30. 9,046,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,511,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

