Well Done LLC Buys 1,929 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,616. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

