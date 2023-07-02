WealthOne LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

WealthOne LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.