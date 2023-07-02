WealthOne LLC Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WealthOne LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 0.9% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WealthOne LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.60. 91,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,474. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

