WealthOne LLC Buys 3,097 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

WealthOne LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF comprises about 0.5% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthOne LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

IHAK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,366. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

