Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Watsco worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

NYSE WSO opened at $381.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

