Waltonchain Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,620,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,645,635 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

