Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

