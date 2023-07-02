Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wag! Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PETWW remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
Wag! Group Company Profile
