Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.21 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $89.53 million and $2.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00010498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,594.57 or 1.00023017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.10947589 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,386,840.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.