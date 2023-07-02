VRES Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,516.59 or 1.00001787 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.